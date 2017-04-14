New Jersey Wine & Food Festival at Crystal Springs salutes famous chef

The ninth annual New Jersey Wine & Food Festival wraps up today at Crystal Springs Resort with a champagne brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The three-day event kicked off on Friday evening with a $2,000-per-person five-course dinner with the weekend's guest of honor, Daniel Boulud, executive chef/owner of Daniel in New York City. Boulud hosted a book signing on Saturday morning and judged a foie gras challenge in the afternoon.

