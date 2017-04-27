New Jersey Symphony Performs Free Con...

New Jersey Symphony Performs Free Concerts in Road Trip Across the Usa Tour

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra performs free concerts in parks throughout New Jersey in June and July, bringing a family-friendly "Road Trip Across the USA" program to six outdoor venues from Bergen County to West Windsor. The NJSO performs free concerts at Oak Ridge Park in Clark, Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, Maxwell Place Park Rounding out its summer schedule, the Orchestra also will appear at the Giralda Farms outdoor festival in Madison and present "Scores: New Orchestral Works," a program of new music by the 2017 NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute composers, in Princeton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Tue wow 2
Anna Harrington Apr 22 News12 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 19 Okay 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC