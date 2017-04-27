New Jersey Symphony Performs Free Concerts in Road Trip Across the Usa Tour

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra performs free concerts in parks throughout New Jersey in June and July, bringing a family-friendly "Road Trip Across the USA" program to six outdoor venues from Bergen County to West Windsor. The NJSO performs free concerts at Oak Ridge Park in Clark, Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, Maxwell Place Park Rounding out its summer schedule, the Orchestra also will appear at the Giralda Farms outdoor festival in Madison and present "Scores: New Orchestral Works," a program of new music by the 2017 NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute composers, in Princeton.

