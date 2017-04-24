New Jersey regulators deem pipeline application incomplete
State regulators say the application for a more than $1 billion proposed natural gas pipeline originating in Pennsylvania and ending in New Jersey is incomplete. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has sent PennEast a letter notifying the company that it has 30 days to resubmit the freshwater permit application.
