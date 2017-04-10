New Jersey officials lift drought war...

New Jersey officials lift drought warning and watch

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin on Wednesday signed an administrative order lifting the advisories that dated to October. Martin says two reservoirs in northern New Jersey remain under capacity and that Hunterdon and Somerset counties will remain under a drought warning.

