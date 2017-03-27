New Jersey Launches Electronic Access...

New Jersey Launches Electronic Access to End-of-Life Care Records

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

New Jersey Health Commissioner Cathleen D. Bennett and New Jersey Hospital Association President and CEO Betsy Ryan on March 31, 2017 launched New Jersey's new electronic Practitioner Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment during a visit to Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River. Electronic POLST enables access to an online form-via a secure website and mobile devices-so a patient and physician or advance practice nurse can detail the individual's goals of care and medical preferences when facing a life-limiting illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD... Wed Same old leaders 1
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Earn free money by clicking web address in comm... Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Mar 26 Forever wuTang 3
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC