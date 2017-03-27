New Jersey Launches Electronic Access to End-of-Life Care Records

New Jersey Health Commissioner Cathleen D. Bennett and New Jersey Hospital Association President and CEO Betsy Ryan on March 31, 2017 launched New Jersey's new electronic Practitioner Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment during a visit to Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River. Electronic POLST enables access to an online form-via a secure website and mobile devices-so a patient and physician or advance practice nurse can detail the individual's goals of care and medical preferences when facing a life-limiting illness.

