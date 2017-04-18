New Jersey Department of Health Recog...

New Jersey Department of Health Recognizes National Infant Immunization Week

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

The Department and local health partners are promoting the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases during National Infant Immunization Week with events across the state. NIIW, an annual observance highlighting the achievements of immunization programs and partners in promoting healthy communities, will be celebrated April 22 through 29. "The best way to protect infants from 14 serious childhood diseases, like whooping cough and measles, is to make sure they receive recommended immunizations," Health Commissioner Cathleen D. Bennett said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna Harrington Sat News12 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 19 Okay 2
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 15 Tony 1
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,510,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC