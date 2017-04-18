New Jersey Department of Health Recognizes National Infant Immunization Week

The Department and local health partners are promoting the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases during National Infant Immunization Week with events across the state. NIIW, an annual observance highlighting the achievements of immunization programs and partners in promoting healthy communities, will be celebrated April 22 through 29. "The best way to protect infants from 14 serious childhood diseases, like whooping cough and measles, is to make sure they receive recommended immunizations," Health Commissioner Cathleen D. Bennett said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.