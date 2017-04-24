New Jersey awakened Saturday morning by loud, intense thunderstorm

The powerful storm crossed into New Jersey just before 4 a.m. moving west to east with loud thunder, intense lightning, 55 mph winds and quarter-size hail in an area between Route 80 and Route 195. "When I left my house at 5 a.m. I thought I was back at a 70s disco with all the lights in the sky," 94.3 The Point's Tommy Lynch said of his drive on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County.

