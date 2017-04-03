New Jersey air travelers face new safety concerns
U.S. intelligence shows Islamic State militants and al-Qaida may be perfecting how to conceal bombs inside laptops and other electronics. Some reports indicate terrorists may even be using stolen security screening equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC