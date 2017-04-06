New Initiative to Combat Distracted Driving
Responding to an 8 percent spike in New Jersey traffic fatalities in 2016, largely attributable to the increasing scourge of distracted driving, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety are launching a new initiative to provide state residents with a method to report dangerous drivers in order to protect motorists and pedestrians. > > > > The state's #77 alert system, previously used for reporting aggressive driving, will now be used to report all forms of dangerous driving, from those operating a vehicle while looking at a cell phone to those driving while impaired.
