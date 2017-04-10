N.J. State Police troopers have to pa...

N.J. State Police troopers have to pay their own tolls, court rules

An appeals court found New Jersey state troopers aren't entitled to free tolls as part of their union agreement with the State Police. cannot be held responsible for the elimination of the benefit."

