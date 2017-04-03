N.J.'s 17 best empanadas, for National Empanada Day
Today is National Empanada Day , so there's no better time to pay tribute to this no-frills, always dependable compact car of the fast food universe. New Jersey is a United Nations of food -- so much culinary diversity in one tidy package -- so there's no reason to schlep into New York City to find great empanadas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Sat
|SJ Depressed
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Spot On
|5
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC