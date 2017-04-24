N.J. may become last state with ban on sales of homemade baked goods
A judge in Wisconsin -- the only other state to have such a ban -- will soon hear from attorneys on behalf of three women seeking to overturn Wisconsin's law , according to the Journal Sentinel. Both states currently ban the sale of home-baked cookies, muffins and other treats to the public citing health concerns and unfair competition against established businesses.
