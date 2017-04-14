Murphy sweeps county endorsements in N.J. governor's race
TRENTON -- The first phase of this year's New Jersey governor's race is over, and Phil Murphy , the early Democratic favorite, has emerged with a clean sweep of critical county endorsements. By winning the backing of the Democratic committee in Cape May County on Sunday, Murphy, a millionaire former Goldman Sachs banking executive and ex-U.S. ambassador to Germany, has now earned the endorsement of the local party in all 21 counties in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC