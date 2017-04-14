Murphy sweeps county endorsements in N.J. governor's race

TRENTON -- The first phase of this year's New Jersey governor's race is over, and Phil Murphy , the early Democratic favorite, has emerged with a clean sweep of critical county endorsements. By winning the backing of the Democratic committee in Cape May County on Sunday, Murphy, a millionaire former Goldman Sachs banking executive and ex-U.S. ambassador to Germany, has now earned the endorsement of the local party in all 21 counties in the state.

