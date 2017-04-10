Murphy: I'll fight harder than Christ...

Murphy: I'll fight harder than Christie at Port Authority

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- Phil Murphy , the early Democratic front-runner in this year's race to succeed Gov. Chris Christie as New Jersey's governor, vowed to do a better job than Christie has done in fighting for the Garden State's interests at the Port Authority. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that oversees major bridges, tunnels, airports, and the Port Authority Bus Terminal in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey a Depressed place to live Apr 8 SJ Depressed 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Apr 6 Spot On 5
Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD... Mar 29 Same old leaders 1
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC