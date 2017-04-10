Murphy: I'll fight harder than Christie at Port Authority
TRENTON -- Phil Murphy , the early Democratic front-runner in this year's race to succeed Gov. Chris Christie as New Jersey's governor, vowed to do a better job than Christie has done in fighting for the Garden State's interests at the Port Authority. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that oversees major bridges, tunnels, airports, and the Port Authority Bus Terminal in the region.
