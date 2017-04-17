Morristown Earth Day rally to press R...

Morristown Earth Day rally to press Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen to support EPA, April 22

Rally To Take Place In Morristown at Vail Mansion From 12:00-2:00 p.m. BlueWaveNJ , NJ 11th For Change and 32BJ SEIU will hold an Earth Day rally blocks from Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen's office, at the Vail Mansion in Morristown, between noon-2:00p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. There will be music, family activities and - most importantly - a loud and public message sent to Rep. Frelinghuysen to stand by his promise to "preserve open space and protect the environment," and to stop the devastating cuts to the EPA proposed by the Trump administration.

