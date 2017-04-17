Morristown Earth Day rally to press Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen to support EPA, April 22
Rally To Take Place In Morristown at Vail Mansion From 12:00-2:00 p.m. BlueWaveNJ , NJ 11th For Change and 32BJ SEIU will hold an Earth Day rally blocks from Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen's office, at the Vail Mansion in Morristown, between noon-2:00p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. There will be music, family activities and - most importantly - a loud and public message sent to Rep. Frelinghuysen to stand by his promise to "preserve open space and protect the environment," and to stop the devastating cuts to the EPA proposed by the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morristown Green.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Sun
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Sat
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC