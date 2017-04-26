Morristown braces for bark-boring bugs; ash trees should run for cover
An Asian beetle is munching its way across the Northeast and it's only a matter of time before it stops in Morristown for a bite, town Forester Richard Wolowicz told the town council on Tuesday. The Emerald Ash Borer spells certain doom for ash trees: Nearly all of America's estimated 7.5 billion ash trees will die as this pest advances, according to Wolowicz.
Read more at Morristown Green.
