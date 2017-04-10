More money is needed to protect the J...

More money is needed to protect the Jersey coast, advocates say

In response to the severe New Jersey coastal storms of 1991, the state legislature decided, a year later, to establish a $15 million dedicated Shore Protection Fund. Its purpose: protect public and private property and infrastructure from coastal storm damage, erosion and shoreline migration.

