Millionaire's tax - NJ residents say yes, accountants say no
It's no secret that a tax hike on New Jersey residents would mean an influx of new revenue for the state. But how much money could be headed out at the same time? Most certified public accountants in the Garden State claim that an increased tax rate on the wealthiest New Jerseyans would be a bad move for the state.
