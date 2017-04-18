Mexican man, backed by New Jersey senators, wins deportation reprieve
A Mexican man backed by New Jersey's two U.S. senators in his battle to avoid deportation after living illegally in the United States for 26 years won a one-year reprieve on Tuesday, the government said. Catalino Guerrero, a 59-year-old grandfather from Union City, New Jersey, who has also received the backing of Catholic and other religious leaders, was granted a stay of removal for one year, a spokesman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
