Mega Millions Rolls to $25 Million

Mega Millions Rolls to $25 Million

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

Carole Hedinger, New Jersey Lottery executive director, announced that there were no Mega Millions game jackpot or second-tier New Jersey priz By Bob Bakley - As the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid on Japan approaches, April 18, it is only fitting that we should have a better u TRENTON - Carole Hedinger, New Jersey Lottery executive director, announced that there were no Mega Millions game jackpot or second-tier New Jersey prizewinners for April 7 drawing. There were nine third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $5,000 prize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey a Depressed place to live Apr 8 SJ Depressed 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Apr 6 Spot On 5
Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD... Mar 29 Same old leaders 1
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
George E. Norcross III - DEAD Mar 27 Frank 4
Free moneyyy Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
Free money Mar 26 Mylesjessmika 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC