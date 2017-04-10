Mega Millions Rolls to $25 Million
Carole Hedinger, New Jersey Lottery executive director, announced that there were no Mega Millions game jackpot or second-tier New Jersey priz By Bob Bakley - As the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid on Japan approaches, April 18, it is only fitting that we should have a better u TRENTON - Carole Hedinger, New Jersey Lottery executive director, announced that there were no Mega Millions game jackpot or second-tier New Jersey prizewinners for April 7 drawing. There were nine third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $5,000 prize.
