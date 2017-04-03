Massive delays on George Washington B...

Massive delays on George Washington Bridge after 2 tractor trailers crash

18 hrs ago

Motorists who use the George Washington Bridge can expected a traffic nightmare on Wednesday morning, compounding the ongoing woes traveling to New York city from the reduced NJ Transit service. Two tractor-trailers collided in the New Jersey-bound lanes of the upper deck around 3:30 a.m., according to WABC-7.

