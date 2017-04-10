Man In The Middle: New Jersey's Leonard Lance Takes Heat From All Sides
What's the political definition of a moderate? For Republicans like New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance, it means taking hits from all sides. At his third town hall of the year - his 43rd in his congressional career - Lance took incoming from his constituents for more than an hour on Wednesday evening.
