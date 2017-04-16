Lucky Seven, a Washington Township home, was a stop on thea
Seven Chimneys in Washington Township Lucky Seven Washington Township home was a stop on the Underground Railroad Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oMIDH1 SEVENTH HEAVEN Seven Chimneys in Washington Township once served as a haven for fugitive slaves traveling north along the Underground Railroad and counts George Washington and Theodore Roosevelt among its most famous occupants.
