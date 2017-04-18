Lawyers want to ask potential Menende...

Lawyers want to ask potential Menendez trial jurors if they voted for him

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Lawyers are arguing over whether prospective jurors in the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez can be asked if they voted for him and what they feel about his stance on issues like the Iran nuclear deal.

