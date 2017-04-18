Lawyers want to ask potential Menendez trial jurors if they voted for him
NEWARK -- Lawyers are arguing over whether prospective jurors in the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez can be asked if they voted for him and what they feel about his stance on issues like the Iran nuclear deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 15
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC