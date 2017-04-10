Jobs slowdown could herald the Trump ...

Jobs slowdown could herald the Trump slump

Economists at the federal Labor Department reported that hiring slowed in March from a strong pace early in the year amid harsher weather and uncertainty about tax and regulatory policies. The economy added 98,000 jobs in March, well below what economists had expected and fewer than half the monthly number for January and February.

