Jersey City Theater Center Presents the Disruption Project, 5/5
On May 5 & May 6, Jersey City Theater Center presents The Disruption Project at Merseles Studios, 339 Newark Avenue, Jersey City. The Disruption Project is an evening of performances by two leading New Jersey-based based dance companies: Robert Mark Dance and Connolly & Co.
