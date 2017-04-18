Jazz Age design shown in textiles, furniture and more
A multisensory blockbuster of a show at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum here invites visitors to explore Jazz Age design in all its glittering, decadent and innovative glory. Edgy furniture and tableware; textiles and wallpapers in rich oranges and teals; odes to the New York skyscraper - there's nothing quietly "decorative" in "The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s," which is on view in New York through Aug. 20 and then opens at the Cleveland Museum of Art on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Sun
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 15
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|South Jersey a Depressed place to live
|Apr 8
|SJ Depressed
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC