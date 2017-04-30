Is NJ ready for aid-in-dying legislation?
Is NJ ready for aid-in-dying legislation? A group that educates consumers about funerals talks about end-of-life options. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qmCZtA Ethan Andersen, an advocate for aid in dying, speaks to members of the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Northern NJ during an annual meeting held at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|8 hr
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|8 hr
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC