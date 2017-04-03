Interstate 80 accident closes westbound lanes in Knowlton
Authorities were responding to a crash Monday night on Interstate 80 in Warren County , about 4 miles east of the Pennsylvania line. It was reported about 9:55 p.m on I-80 West in Knowlton Township, in the area of Exit 4. The New Jersey Department of Transportation was reporting all westbound lanes temporarily closed due to an accident and vehicle fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC