Indictment: Man coerced girl to send him explicit photos
Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man coerced a young girl to send him sexually explicit images of herself and also stalked and threatened another girl. An indictment made public Tuesday charges Brandon McIntyre with two counts each of producing child pornography and interstate extortionate threat and single counts of stalking and online enticement of a minor.
