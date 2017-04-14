How N.J.'s Israeli boycott, Iran inve...

How N.J.'s Israeli boycott, Iran investment bans are affecting public pensions

12 hrs ago

TRENTON -- The state Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Christie signed over the summer a law requiring New Jersey's $71.6 billion public worker pension fund divest from companies that boycott Israeli goods and businesses. As of this month, that law has changed nothing, according to the Division of Investment, which is obligated to report its compliance.

