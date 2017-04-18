How long you have to work in NJ this year just to pay off all taxes
United States residents have to work until April 23 in order to pay off their total tax burden for the year. In New Jersey, so-called Tax Freedom Day does not arrive until May 13 - 133 days into the year.
