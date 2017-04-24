Here's how Trump 'resistance' organizers in N.J. plan to fight

On President Trump's 99th day in office Friday, community activists, labor leaders and state lawmakers announced they had formed an organization they said would protect New Jerseyans from the administration's "immoral" environment, health care and budget policies. The New Jersey Resistance Coalition represents both the 4,000 volunteers who have turned out for marches and protests since January, and now a handful of state legislators who pledged they will sponsor bills that blunt the impact of federal budget cuts and Trump's most "immoral" policies.

