Here's another thing Chris Christie hates about being governor | The Auditor
The Auditor has always loathed parades, chiefly because they involve lots of standing around under the hot sun watching floats that lack the root beer and ice cream that all good floats require. During an appearance on his monthly call-in radio show "Ask the Governor" on NJ 101.5, Christie disclosed something akin to political sacrilege: He was elated at the prospect of not having to march in parades any more.
