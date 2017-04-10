Here come the bears - What to do if you encounter one
Now that the weather is warming up, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is alerting residents that hibernating bears are waking up and coming out of their dens. "What we're telling the public is don't let your property be that source of food," said Larry Hajna, a DEP spokesman.
