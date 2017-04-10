Hackensack Meridian Health Invites Local Businesses to Paint the Town Pink
Edison, NJ April 10, 2017 Hackensack Meridian Health is inviting local businesses to help raise awareness about the importance of annual mammography and overall women's wellness by participating in "Paint the Town Pink" throughout the month of May. "Paint the Town Pink," now in its eleventh year, is a community-wide initiative spanning 75 towns from Little Egg Harbor to Montvale. Businesses throughout New Jersey are invited to register for a free "pink kit," which includes educational materials, a window cling for the storefront, a listing on the "Paint the Town Pink" website, and other pink supplies that can be used to show support.
