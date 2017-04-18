Guadagno's property tax scheme: not viable | Editorial
Kim Guadagno, anti-tax crusader, rolled out her latest policy proposal Wednesday, and it's just another scheme based on bogus math. The gubernatorial candidate is promising homeowners a rebate from the state if they pay more than 5 percent of their income on school taxes - up to $3,000 for any amount beyond that 5 percent cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna Harrington
|22 hr
|News12
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 15
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC