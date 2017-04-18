Guadagno's property tax scheme: not v...

Guadagno's property tax scheme: not viable | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

Kim Guadagno, anti-tax crusader, rolled out her latest policy proposal Wednesday, and it's just another scheme based on bogus math. The gubernatorial candidate is promising homeowners a rebate from the state if they pay more than 5 percent of their income on school taxes - up to $3,000 for any amount beyond that 5 percent cap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna Harrington 22 hr News12 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 19 Okay 2
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 15 Tony 1
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC