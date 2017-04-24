Governor Christie Urges New Jerseyans to Bring Unused Prescriptions to Collection Locations
Governor Chris Christie on April 28, 2017 issued a proclamation declaring Sat., April 29, 2017 as Take Back Day in New Jersey, citing Take Bac By Al Campbell, editor - Saying 'goodbye' is tough. Many reasons come into play when a decision is being made to depart, but when a pattern be TRENTON -- Governor Chris Christie on April 28, 2017 issued a proclamation declaring Sat., April 29, 2017 as Take Back Day in New Jersey, citing Take Back programs as the best and safest way to dispose of old prescription medication.
