Gov. candidate Johnson wants ban on lobbyist donations
Former U.S. treasury undersecretary Jim Johnson railed against special interests that he says keep New Jersey's taxes needlessly high. TRENTON -- Railing against "insider" politics that keep New Jersey's taxes artificially high, Democratic candidate for governor Jim Johnson on Tuesday called for the elimination of no-bid contracts and for restrictions on lobbyists down to the local level.
