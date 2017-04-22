Giving the planet a helping hand on Earth Day
Giving the planet a helping hand on Earth Day Earth Day events focus on cleanups, helping butterflies and having fun Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pR0ISa A fascination with volcanoes drew Ayeena Lvova, 9, to an exhibit at the Northern Valley Earth Fair in Closter Saturday, an event that attracted hundreds and coincided with the March for Science rallies held in the nation's capital and other cities. The third-grader blew bubbles through a straw inserted into a gooey mix of flour and water meant to simulate molten rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna Harrington
|22 hr
|News12
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 15
|Tony
|1
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC