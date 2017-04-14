Flood watch issued in N.J., with more heavy rain on the way

The recent weather pattern of wet-dry-wet-dry is going to turn wet again on Monday evening, as another storm system heads toward New Jersey packed with lots of moisture, forecasters said. The storm could drench parts of the already saturated state with another 1 to 2 inches of rain, and possibly more in some locations, prompting a flood watch to be posted by the National Weather Service in 13 counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.