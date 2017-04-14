Flood watch issued in N.J., with more heavy rain on the way
The recent weather pattern of wet-dry-wet-dry is going to turn wet again on Monday evening, as another storm system heads toward New Jersey packed with lots of moisture, forecasters said. The storm could drench parts of the already saturated state with another 1 to 2 inches of rain, and possibly more in some locations, prompting a flood watch to be posted by the National Weather Service in 13 counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC