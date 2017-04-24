First on CNN: Ex-Christie aide joins Cuomo as new chief of staff
A former top aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is crossing party lines and the Hudson River to become New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new chief of staff. Maria Comella confirmed to CNN in an exclusive interview that she will be officially named to the position Tuesday after spending the last few months advising the Democratic governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|11 hr
|wow
|2
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 22
|News12
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 19
|Okay
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|Spot On
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC