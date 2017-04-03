Fact-Checking Christie's - Better Than We Found It' Tag for New Jersey
Chris Christie, with nine months left as New Jersey's governor, says he's leaving the state in finer shape than when he took office in 2010. He even created a Twitter hashtag #BetterThanWeFoundIt to tout his claim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross plays musical chairs with the same OLD...
|Mar 29
|Same old leaders
|1
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|George E. Norcross III - DEAD
|Mar 27
|Frank
|4
|Free moneyyy
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Free money
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Earn free money by clicking web address in comm...
|Mar 26
|Mylesjessmika
|1
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Mar 26
|Forever wuTang
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC