Drought warning lifted in 12 N.J. counties, still active in 2 counties
All the rain and snow that made a mess of many trips for commuters the past few months has had one big benefit: Ending the severe drought conditions in most of New Jersey. The heavy precipitation has replenished most of the state's biggest reservoirs , prompting the state Department of Environmental Protection to officially lift the drought warning Wednesday that had been in place in 12 counties since October 2016.
