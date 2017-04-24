Dad, son admit to falsifying asbestos...

Dad, son admit to falsifying asbestos reports at Mount Manresa

A father and son team hired to conduct asbestos testing in buildings on the grounds of Mount Manresa, the former Jesuit retreat house in Fort Wadsworth, pleaded guilty Friday to filing false reports. New Jersey residents Gaspare Santoro, 76, of Monroe Township, and Paul Santoro, 38, East Windsor, were hired by the Savo Brothers, which purchased the 15-acre site for $15 million about three years ago for a controversial townhouse project.

