Dad, son admit to falsifying asbestos reports at Mount Manresa
A father and son team hired to conduct asbestos testing in buildings on the grounds of Mount Manresa, the former Jesuit retreat house in Fort Wadsworth, pleaded guilty Friday to filing false reports. New Jersey residents Gaspare Santoro, 76, of Monroe Township, and Paul Santoro, 38, East Windsor, were hired by the Savo Brothers, which purchased the 15-acre site for $15 million about three years ago for a controversial townhouse project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Thu
|Joy Fenton
|4
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Thu
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Thu
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
|George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy
|Apr 13
|Indict Norcross
|2
|Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar
|Apr 12
|Vote Out Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC