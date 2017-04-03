County-wide 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive begins Saturday

New Jersey Herald File Photo - Byram Police Chief Peter Zabita, right, helps Danielle Lastarza, a supervisor with the Sussex County Social Service office, unload an SUV full of donated food items at the Sussex County Social Services after last year's "Cram the Cruiser" campaign. All of the county's police departments, the Sussex County Sheriff's Department and the New Jersey State Police are participating in the first county-wide drive this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.