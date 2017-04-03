Christie reveals exactly why he endor...

Christie reveals exactly why he endorsed Trump, causing people to go 'berserk'

TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie offered some insight Monday on his decision to support President Donald Trump 's presidential campaign shortly after the New Jersey governor ended his own White House bid. The governor, who spoke at a conference in Florida sponsored by billionaire investor Jeff Greene , said he endorsed Trump after he went through "a natural analysis of the situation," according to the Palm Beach Post .

