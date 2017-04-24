Christie Doubles Down on Horizon Demands

Gov. Chris Christie continued his crusade against Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state's largest health insurer, proposing new legislation on Thursday that would force more political appointees onto its board and require salary and bonus data for top executives to be posted online. Christie has been urging lawmakers to take a chunk of Horizon's $2.4 billion reserve to bankroll a new state-managed fund providing addiction recovery services for the poor.

