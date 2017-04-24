Christie Doubles Down on Horizon Demands

Christie Doubles Down on Horizon Demands

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Gov. Chris Christie continued his crusade against Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state's largest health insurer, proposing new legislation on Thursday that would force more political appointees onto its board and require salary and bonus data for top executives to be posted online. Christie has been urging lawmakers to take a chunk of Horizon's $2.4 billion reserve to bankroll a new state-managed fund providing addiction recovery services for the poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... 12 hr Joy Fenton 4
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... 12 hr Joy 3
Anna Harrington 17 hr Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC