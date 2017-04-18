Christie defends planned fee hikes, now over $26 million

Gov. Chris Christie joined New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott Thursday, April 20 for "Ask the Governor" Gov. Chris Christie said targeted fees are better than broad-based tax hikes in paying for government, defending increases planned for next year's budget or already approved that exceed $26 million. The Department of Law and Public Safety budget counts on more than $20 million from increasing or expanding fees on motor vehicle fines, cell phones and fingerprinting for background checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.