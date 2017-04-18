Christie defends planned fee hikes, n...

Christie defends planned fee hikes, now over $26 million

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Gov. Chris Christie joined New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott Thursday, April 20 for "Ask the Governor" Gov. Chris Christie said targeted fees are better than broad-based tax hikes in paying for government, defending increases planned for next year's budget or already approved that exceed $26 million. The Department of Law and Public Safety budget counts on more than $20 million from increasing or expanding fees on motor vehicle fines, cell phones and fingerprinting for background checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 19 Okay 2
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 15 Tony 1
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
George Norcross makes a Deal with Phil Murphy Apr 13 Indict Norcross 2
Mayor David Mayer the Professional Liar Apr 12 Vote Out Mayer 1
South Jersey a Depressed place to live Apr 8 SJ Depressed 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC