Catholic-school teacher busted for sex with student 0:0
Theresa Hrindo graduated from the same New Jersey high school where she's now accused of sexually abusing a student. Roselle Catholic High School teacher Theresa Hrindo and the student - described as aged 16 or 17 - engaged in sexual acts on multiple occasions in Union County between December 2016 and February of this year, prosecutors say.
